More than 400 US companies are calling on Congress to approve the Equality Act.

The Equality Act seeks to prohibit discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity in employment, housing, public accommodations, credit, jury service, education, and federally funded programs.

The bill cleared the House and is currently before the Senate. The Biden administration has called passage a priority – a reversal from the Trump administration.

The Human Rights Campaign (HRC), the nation's largest LGBT rights advocate, announced on Tuesday that its Business Coalition for the Equality Act had grown to include 416 member companies.

HRC said the Business Coalition for the Equality Act is the largest business coalition to ever come together in support of legal LGBT equality.

“We are seeing growing support from business leaders because they understand that the Equality Act is good for their employees, good for their businesses and good for our country,” HRC President Alphonso David said. “Employers care about their employees’ ability to rent an apartment, send their kids to school, visit the dentist, and pick up the groceries free from discrimination. They realize that when LGBTQ employees and their family members are protected in their daily lives, it makes them more secure and confident in their jobs, and also more productive. Thank you to every company that is speaking up and advocating for the passage of the Equality Act. It’s time for the Senate to listen to the business community and the public and pass this long overdue legislation.”

HRC said that its coalition members collectively employ more than 14.6 million people in the United States and that its business coalition includes dozens of Fortune 500 companies.