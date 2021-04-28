The Elton John AIDS Foundation's Virtual Oscar Party raised more than $3 million to help end the HIV epidemic.

In an Instagram post, David Furnish, Elton John's husband, called the fundraiser a “roaring success.”

“I am forever humbled and grateful for the loyal support that Elton and I get from our friends, year after year,” Furnished caption a photo of himself, John, and singer Dua Lipa, who performed at this year's event.

“Thanks to everyone who participated in last night's programme,” Furnish said. “You were all so generous with your brilliant talents and your time. Together, we are ending AIDS.”

Furnish and John were joined by out actor Neil Patrick Harris in hosting the event.

Other guests included Lady Gaga, Dr. Anthony Fauci, Elizabeth Hurley, Olly Alexander, and the cast of the HBO Max AIDS drama It's a Sin.

The annual event was open to the public for the first time.

John and Lipa sang a duet of John's classic hit “Bennie and the Jets,” which first appeared on John's 1973 album Goodbye Yellow Brick Road.

“It was so much fun to perform with the gorgeous Dua Lipa and open up our party to supporters all over the world,” John said. “I’m so grateful to Neil for hosting, everyone who attended and all my friends who participated so that we could continue this legendary event to raise vital funds to end the AIDS epidemic.”

According to UNAIDS, 38 million people globally were living with HIV and 690,000 died from AIDS-related illnesses in 2019.