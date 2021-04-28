Pose co-creator Steven Canals recently explained that ending the show at three seasons was always in the cards.

The third and final season of Pose premieres on May 2 on FX.

The third season will take place in 1994, roughly three years after the events in season 2. Canals spoke during a virtual press conference for season 3.

“If you watch this season, and more specifically the finale, that was what it was always intended to be,” Canals said. “If you go back to the first season, everything was a set-up for this final chapter.”

“Stories have a beginning, middle, and an end. And this final season was the end of this three-arc narrative that we've been telling,” he said.

The show's characters in season 3 “explore what it means to have all of the things that they very clearly stated in the first season that they wanted,” he added.

Canals suggested that continuing the show would have felt like “filler”

We didn't want to “create narrative simply to create narrative, and with no real intention,” so “it made sense to land the plane comfortably, if you will,” he said.

Pose made history for its large cast of transgender actors, including Mj Rodriguez, Dominique Jackson, Indya Moore, Hailie Sahar, and Angelica Ross.