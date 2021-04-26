A federal judge on Sunday dismissed a lawsuit that sought to block transgender student athletes from participating in high school sports in Connecticut.

The Alliance Defending Freedom (ADF) filed the lawsuit on behalf of cisgender runners opposed to competing against two transgender sprinters: Andraya Yearwood and Terry Miller.

The ADF, which is vocally opposed to LGBT rights, argued that transgender girls have an unfair advantage. The lawsuit sought to reverse the Connecticut Interscholastic Athletic Conference's (CIAC) policy that allows high school transgender athletes to compete in sports according to their gender identity.

“This reality is discrimination against girls that directly violates the requirements of Title IX [to treat both sexes equally],” ADF attorneys wrote.

U.S. District Court Judge Robert Chatigny dismissed the case because Yearwood and Miller have since graduated.

“I conclude that the plaintiffs' challenge to the CIAC policy is not justiciable at this time and their claims for monetary relief are barred and dismiss the action on this basis without addressing the other grounds raised in the joint motion,” Chatigny wrote in his opinion.

He also noted that “courts across the country have consistently held that Title IX requires schools to treat transgender students consistent with their gender identity.”

The Trump administration's Department of Justice and the Department of Education's Office for Civil Rights had sided with the plaintiffs. In February, the Biden administration reversed course.

Yearwood and Miller are represented by the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU).

“This is good news for transgender students in Connecticut and around the country,” Joshua Block, senior staff attorney with the ACLU's LGBTQ & HIV Project, said in a statement. “Today’s ruling shows that allowing transgender students to fully participate in school – including sports – is consistent with existing federal law.”

Block added that the ruling is “yet another sign that lawmakers attacking trans youth in states around the country have no legal basis for their claims,” referring to the 66 GOP bills that seek to prohibit transgender girls from participating on sports teams.

Such laws are now in effect in Idaho, Mississippi, Tennessee, Arkansas, Alabama, and South Dakota.

(Related: Alabama Governor Kay Ivey signs transgender sports ban.)

ADF attorneys said that they would appeal the ruling.