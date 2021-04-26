Alabama Governor Kay Ivey, a Republican, on Friday signed a bill that prohibits transgender athletes from competing on girls or women's sports teams.

Ivey signed House Bill 391 just three days after she received it.

The bill states that a public K-12 school “may never allow a biological male to participate on a female team.”

According to the Human Rights Campaign (HRC), the nation's largest LGBT rights advocate, more than 250 anti-LGBT bills have been introduced in state legislatures this session. Sixty-six bills similar to HB 391 are under consideration.

“HB 391 is nothing more than a politically motivated bill designed to discriminate against an already vulnerable population,” HRC President Alphonso David said in a statement. “By signing this legislation, Gov. Ivey is forcefully excluding transgender children. Let’s be clear here: transgender children are children. They deserve the same opportunity to learn valuable skills of teamwork, sportsmanship, and healthy competition with their peers. Simply put, Alabamans deserve better than lawmakers who legislate against the health and safety of all kids for cheap political gain.”

The bill was sponsored by Representative Scott Stadthagen, a Republican from Hartselle. Stadhagen thanked Ivey for her leadership, saying that she was “protecting the rights of Alabama's female athletes.”

Earlier this month, the NCAA, the college athletics regulatory body, warned that it would only hold championships in locations “free of discrimination.”