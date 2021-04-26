Singer-songwriter Kehlani Ashley Parrish, known simply as Kehlani, has comes out as a lesbian.

“I finally know I'm a lesbian,” she said in a since-deleted TikTok video. “I am gay, gay, gay.”

She added that her family and friends knew before she did.

“Everyone's just like, 'Duh. You're the only one who didn't fucking know. The fucking closet was glass. So I guess I just wanted y'all to know that everyone knew but me,” she said.

In 2018, Kehlani 26, tweeted that she identifies as queer.

Kehlani initially achieved fame as a member of the teen group Poplyfe. She has released two studio albums: SweetSexySavage and It Was Good Until It Wasn't.