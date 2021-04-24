Reality star and transgender icon Caitlyn Jenner announced on Friday that she is running for governor of California in a likely recall election against Gavin Newsom, a Democrat.

“I'm in!” the former Olympic gold medalist said in a tweet. “California is worth fighting for.”

Jenner, a Republican, makes history as the first high-profile transgender person to seek a governor's office.

In announcing her bid, Jenner criticized Newsom's handling of the coronavirus pandemic, promising she would “clean up” the “damage Newsom has done to this state.”

“Small businesses have been devastated because of the over-restrictive lockdown,” Jenner said in a press release announcing her campaign. “An entire generation of children have lost a year of education and have been prevented from going back to school, participating in activities, or socializing with their friends. Taxes are too high, killing jobs, hurting families, and putting an especially heavy burden on our most vulnerable people.”

Helping Jenner in her effort is Brad Parscale, former President Donald Trump's former campaign manager. According to Axios, Parscale, a personal friend of Jenner's, isn't planning on taking an official title on the campaign.

Equality California, the state's largest LGBT rights advocate, said in a tweet that Jenner was a “hard pass” for them.

“Make no mistake: we can't wait to elect a #trans governor of California,” the group said. “But @Caitlyn_Jenner spent years telling the #LGBTQ+ community to trust Donald Trump. We saw how that turned out. Now she wants us to trust her? Hard pass.”

Jenner supported Trump in 2016, saying that she would work with the administration on transgender issues. She later admitted that was a mistake.

“Sadly, I was wrong,” Jenner wrote in a 2018 op-ed. “Believing that I could work with Trump and his administration to support our community was a mistake. … I do not support Trump.”

Jenner's announcement comes as GOP lawmakers in more than 20 states push anti-transgender bills.

While the effort to recall Newsom has yet to qualify for the fall ballot, Republicans are lining up for the chance to face him at the ballot box.