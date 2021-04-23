Kansas Governor Laura Kelly, a Democrat, on Thursday vetoed a bill that seeks to prohibit transgender women and girls from participating on sports teams.

In announcing her veto, Kelly called Senate Bill 55 “divisive” and harmful to Kansas' economy.

“This legislation sends a devastating message that Kansas is not welcoming to all children and their families, including those who are transgender – who are already at a higher risk of bullying, discrimination and suicide,” Kelly said.

“As Kansans, we should be focused on how to include all students in extracurricular activities, rather than how to exclude those who may be different than us. Kansas is an inclusive state and our laws should reflect our values. This law does not do that.”

“This bill would also undoubtedly harm our ability to attract and retain businesses. It would send a signal to prospective companies that Kansas is more focused on unnecessary and divisive legislation, than strategic, pro-growth lawmaking,” she said.

The veto comes a day after North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum, a Republican, vetoed a similar bill.

According to The Human Rights Campaign (HRC), the nation's largest LGBT rights advocate, 66 similar bills have been introduced in legislatures across the country.

“Governor Kelly’s veto is a win for Kansas,” HRC President Alphonso David said in a statement. “The Human Rights Campaign is grateful for the governor’s support of transgender Kansans, and we look forward to continued partnership with her administration to ensure that the state legislature honors and protects the dignity of LGBTQ people. SB 55 was nothing more than a politically motivated bill that seeks to dehumanize transgender Kansans.”

“The Kansas state legislature must uphold the veto and shift its legislative priorities to critical matters that legitimately impact the state. Transgender children are not seeking to gain an unfair competitive advantage. They are just children who want the opportunity to learn important skills of sportsmanship, competition, and teamwork with their peers,” he said.