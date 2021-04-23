Adult film star Francois Sagat covers
UK LGBT glossy Attitude's Sex & Sexuality issue.
In the accompanying interview, Sagat,
who quickly made his mark in gay porn with his tattooed scalp and
muscled physique, said that he was bullied growing up in France.
"I was bullied in high school
because I was kind of feminine and I was very tiny,” he said. “I
worked on my voice, but I had a very, very girly voice. I tried to be
discreet, I didn’t want to be eccentric or whatever, but still
people would pick on me because they saw that I was a little bit
different.”
"I had a great childhood and
family, but I had the worst school years. It was horrible,” he
added.
Sagat, 41, who has also appeared in
arthouse films such as Bruce LaBruce's L.A. Zombie and
Christophe Honore's Man at Bath, said that some of his fans
were disappointed when he began playing with gender roles.
“My fans were, like, 50/50 split;
some were very disappointed that I was not the masculine beast they
wanted me to be. I don’t see myself as masculine; I see myself as
in-between,” Sagat
said.
"I remember I started to play with
genders. I still consider myself as a cis-gender guy, more or less,
but I was not afraid to play with my femininity and be in heels or
stockings or whatever. That was more interesting to me than the
person that I was ‘supposed’ to be.”
“People who have a lot of issues with
their own confidence, they just don’t get it – maybe it’s that
they’re not comfortable with themselves. You must see yourself as
having a range of identities."
"I think there’s variations. I
always think about percentage. Sometimes I have my 50 percent of
femininity, maybe I’m more rough this week.”
"The beard doesn’t make the
man,” he added.