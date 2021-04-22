North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum, a Republican, on Wednesday vetoed a bill that sought to ban transgender girls from participating in sports consistent with their gender identity.

Burgum said he vetoed House Bill 1298 because it was unnecessary.

“North Dakota has fairness in girls' and boys' sports in large part because of the caring and thoughtful leadership of the North Dakota High School Activities Association (NDHSAA) Board and its members," Burgum said. "We have every confidence they will continue to ensure a level playing field for the more than 27,000 students who participate in North Dakota high school sports."

According to The Bismarck Tribune, transgender students must undergo hormone treatment for one year to participate in sports teams.

"To date there has not been a single recorded incident of a transgender girl attempting to play on a North Dakota girls' team. Further, the NDHSAA already has regulations in place for participation in sex-separated interscholastic contests by transgender students," Burgum said.

According to The Human Rights Campaign (HRC), the nation's largest LGBT rights advocate, 66 similar bills have been introduced in legislatures across the country.

“Governor Burgum heard the loud voices of the general public including transgender people and their families, medical experts and the business and sports communities coming together to oppose anti-transgender legislation,” HRC president Alphonso David said in a statement. “Public polling clearly shows that a vast majority of Americans, including 66% of Republicans, oppose this anti-transgender sports ban legislation.”

“Further, these bills have dire consequences for transgender kids, who experience heightened levels of anxiety, depression, dysphoria, and suicidal ideation. Governor Burgum recognized – as we hope other governors will – that these bills also have severe implications for states that pass enact this legislation, from economic consequences to taxpayer funded litigation to reputational damage. Transgender kids are kids and they deserve every opportunity that any kid does. Transgender kids and all North Dakotans will be better off because of Governor Burgum’s decision tonight.”

The bill did not clear the Senate with a veto-proof majority.