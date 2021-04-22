Singer-actor Harry Styles will play a
gay role in the upcoming film My Policeman.
According to The Sun, the former
One Direction star will play Tom Burgess, a closeted gay man, in the
film. David Dawson will play his love interest. The film also
features out actor Rupert Everett. Emma Corrin (The Crown)
will play Tom's wife.
A source close to the movie told the
outlet that Styles “will be having sex on screen and they want it
to look as real possible.”
“The plan is to shoot two romps
between Harry and David, then another scene where Harry is naked on
his own. Not much is going to be left to the imagination.”
“Harry is throwing himself into this
new role and is really excited about the challenge, even though it's
a daunting task. He always wants to do things that people wouldn't
expect and challenge what people think about him – and this film
will really do that,” the
source said.
The film is based on the novel by
Bethan Roberts. My Policeman, the novel, is described as
inspired by the life of British novelist E.M. Forster (A Room with
a View), who had a long-term relationship with a married
policeman.
Production on the film has started in
London.