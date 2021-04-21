Actor Jonathan Bennett and fiance
Jaymes Vaughan cover the Summer 2021 issue of The Knot.
The men, who got engaged in December,
are the first gay couple to cover the wedding magazine.
(Related: The
Christmas House's
Jonathan Bennett engaged to boyfriend Jaymes Vaughan.)
In their interview, the couple said
that they were turned away from a wedding venue in Mexico because
they are a same-sex couple.
“For years, we planned to get married
at Palace Resorts in Mexico. When we got engaged, the owner said he
couldn’t marry us because we’re two men and it goes against his
morals,” Bennett said. “That was a sucker punch to the gut. We
decided in that moment that our wedding was bigger than us. It’s
our wedding, but it isn’t just about us.”
Vaughan said that the UNICO Hotel
welcomed them.
“When we first started talking about
having our wedding there, they were excited for us, which is what
everyone's wedding is supposed to be,” he said.
Bennett added that they hope their very
visible wedding “changes some hearts and minds.”
“The pandemic has made us step back
and look at what’s important,” he said. “I want to tell these
kinds of stories. I want to get married to Jaymes and make sure our
love is very loud for everyone to see. We’re doing a lot of firsts.
I hope by doing all of this, it changes some hearts and minds and
helps people in our community feel seen and represented.”