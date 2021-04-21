Actor Jonathan Bennett and fiance Jaymes Vaughan cover the Summer 2021 issue of The Knot.

The men, who got engaged in December, are the first gay couple to cover the wedding magazine.

In their interview, the couple said that they were turned away from a wedding venue in Mexico because they are a same-sex couple.

“For years, we planned to get married at Palace Resorts in Mexico. When we got engaged, the owner said he couldn’t marry us because we’re two men and it goes against his morals,” Bennett said. “That was a sucker punch to the gut. We decided in that moment that our wedding was bigger than us. It’s our wedding, but it isn’t just about us.”

Vaughan said that the UNICO Hotel welcomed them.

“When we first started talking about having our wedding there, they were excited for us, which is what everyone's wedding is supposed to be,” he said.

Bennett added that they hope their very visible wedding “changes some hearts and minds.”

“The pandemic has made us step back and look at what’s important,” he said. “I want to tell these kinds of stories. I want to get married to Jaymes and make sure our love is very loud for everyone to see. We’re doing a lot of firsts. I hope by doing all of this, it changes some hearts and minds and helps people in our community feel seen and represented.”