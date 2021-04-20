Cereal giant Kellogg's will release an
LGBT Pride-themed cereal to help raise funds for LGBT media watchdog
GLAAD.
Together with Pride is a cereal of
rainbow hearts and edible glitter. Some of the cereal giant's most
celebrated mascots appear on the box cover, including Toucan Sam
(Froot Loops), Tony the Tiger (Frosted Flakes), Dig 'Em Frog (Honey
Smacks), Cornelius (Corn Flakes), Sunny the Sun (Raisin Bran), and
Snap, Crackle, and Pop (Rice Krispies).
Together with Pride will arrive on
supermarket shelves in May to help celebrate LGBT Pride, which takes
place in June.
Kellogg's will donate $3 from each $4
box to GLAAD. (Consumers must upload a copy of their receipt at
KelloggsFamilyRewards.com to complete the donation.)
Kellogg's, which is headquartered in
Battle Creek, Michigan, also released a cereal with GLAAD in 2018 to
help celebrate the group's annual Spirit Day, which seeks to increase
awareness surrounding the bullying of LGBT youth.