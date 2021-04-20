Cereal giant Kellogg's will release an LGBT Pride-themed cereal to help raise funds for LGBT media watchdog GLAAD.

Together with Pride is a cereal of rainbow hearts and edible glitter. Some of the cereal giant's most celebrated mascots appear on the box cover, including Toucan Sam (Froot Loops), Tony the Tiger (Frosted Flakes), Dig 'Em Frog (Honey Smacks), Cornelius (Corn Flakes), Sunny the Sun (Raisin Bran), and Snap, Crackle, and Pop (Rice Krispies).

Together with Pride will arrive on supermarket shelves in May to help celebrate LGBT Pride, which takes place in June.

Kellogg's will donate $3 from each $4 box to GLAAD. (Consumers must upload a copy of their receipt at KelloggsFamilyRewards.com to complete the donation.)

Kellogg's, which is headquartered in Battle Creek, Michigan, also released a cereal with GLAAD in 2018 to help celebrate the group's annual Spirit Day, which seeks to increase awareness surrounding the bullying of LGBT youth.