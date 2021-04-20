Tan France, Queer Eye's fashion guy, has responded to critics of his surrogacy news.

Last week, France, 37, announced on Instagram that he and his husband Rob are expecting their first child via surrogate.

“So happy to finally share WE'RE HAVING A BABY!!” France captioned a photo of himself playfully holding an ultrasound image over his stomach. “No, I'm not pregnant, despite this VERY realistic pic. With the greatest gift/help of the most wonderful surrogate, Rob and I are lucky enough to be on our way to being parents, this Summer. Something we've wanted for SOooo many years.”

“Our hearts are so full right now. I cannot wait to hold this baby, and to show him so much love,” he added.

According to LGBT blog Queerty, France posted a response on his Instagram stories.

“The majority of comments have been so, so lovely,” France said, adding that some were “really nasty.”

“You really can't knock us down,” France said. “I don't feel the thing that you clearly want me to feel. We feel just so happy and so grateful and we're full of so much love. I wish you were full of more love instead of being incredibly bitter.”

Some commenters accused France of exploiting a woman's body.

“This was somebody that we care about very much, who wanted to do this for us, who was generous enough to help us have our absolute dream and to raise a family,” France responded, adding that they are taking “very good care” of the surrogate.

Other high-profile gay male couples have faced similar criticisms, including Tom Daley and husband Dustin Lance Black.

(Related: Tom Daley “doesn't care” what critics say about parenthood with husband Dustin Lance Black.)

Tan and Rob France married twice, first in London and then again in New York City.