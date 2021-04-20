Tan France, Queer Eye's fashion
guy, has responded to critics of his surrogacy news.
Last week, France, 37, announced on
Instagram that he and his husband Rob are expecting their first child
via surrogate.
“So happy to finally share WE'RE
HAVING A BABY!!” France captioned a photo of himself playfully
holding an ultrasound image over his stomach. “No, I'm not
pregnant, despite this VERY realistic pic. With the greatest
gift/help of the most wonderful surrogate, Rob and I are lucky enough
to be on our way to being parents, this Summer. Something we've
wanted for SOooo many years.”
“Our hearts are so full right now. I
cannot wait to hold this baby, and to show him so much love,” he
added.
According to LGBT blog Queerty,
France posted a response on his Instagram stories.
“The majority of comments have been
so, so lovely,” France said, adding that some were “really
nasty.”
“You really can't knock us down,”
France
said. “I don't feel the thing that you clearly want me to feel.
We feel just so happy and so grateful and we're full of so much love.
I wish you were full of more love instead of being incredibly
bitter.”
Some commenters accused France of
exploiting a woman's body.
“This was somebody that we care about
very much, who wanted to do this for us, who was generous enough to
help us have our absolute dream and to raise a family,” France
responded, adding that they are taking “very good care” of the
surrogate.
Other high-profile gay male couples
have faced similar criticisms, including Tom Daley and husband Dustin
Lance Black.
(Related: Tom
Daley “doesn't care” what critics say about parenthood with
husband Dustin Lance Black.)
Tan and Rob France married twice, first
in London and then again in New York City.