A wave of GOP bills targeting the LGBT community has resulted in the approval of ten bills across the country.

Republican governors in nine states will soon decide whether to sign or veto the bills.

In four states, Alabama, Kansas, North Dakota, and West Virginia, lawmakers have approved bills that would bar transgender individuals from competing on sports teams that align with their gender identity. Similar bills were approved in three states earlier this year, including Tennessee, Arkansas, and Mississippi. In South Dakota, the governor signed an executive order. And a law in Idaho is currently on hold.

In Tennessee, Arizona, and Arkansas, lawmakers have approved anti-LGBT education bills. The bills seek to restrict discussions surrounding sexual orientation and gender identity by requiring state schools to get parents' permission.

“This bill would require parental approval of curriculum for historical events like the Stonewall Rebellion,” Michael Soto, executive director of Equality Arizona, an LGBT rights advocate, said of Arizona's Senate Bill 1456.

North Dakota lawmakers have also approved House Bill 1503, which would allow college student groups to discriminate against LGBT students under the guise of free speech. Finally, Montana lawmakers have approved two anti-LGBT bills: Senate Bill 280, which would require that transgender individuals have gender-affirming surgery before they can change their gender on their birth certificates, and Senate Bill 215, a religious refusal bill that opponents say could be used to discriminate against members of the LGBT community.

The Human Rights Campaign (HRC), the nation's largest LGBT rights advocate, is calling on the governors to veto the bills.

“State legislators across the country were elected to represent all of us, not just some of us and yet they continue to send hateful and discriminatory anti-LGBTQ bills to the desks of governors to sign into law, threatening the well-being, health, and fundamental rights of thousands of LGBTQ Americans in states from coast to coast,” HRC President Alphonso David said in a statement. “From anti-transgender sports bans to erasing LGBTQ people from school curriculum, these bills are driven by fear and would have a significant negative impact on the lives of so many LGBTQ people. The governors of these states are responsible for protecting their citizens, and they must refuse to sign these baseless and unconscionable cruel bills into law. Otherwise, they should and will be held accountable for the consequences.”