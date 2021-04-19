NSYNC alum Lance Bass has said that Colton Underwood will face backlash from the gay community over how he came out.

Underwood, a former bachelor on ABC's The Bachelor, announced in a Good Morning America interview last week that he's gay.

On the same day, Variety broke the news that Underwood would star in a Netflix series about “living his life publicly as a gay man.”

During an appearance on The Ben & Ashley I. Almost Famous podcast, Bass said that Underwood's “monetizing” of his coming out would not sit well with some in the gay community.

“This gay community is very diverse, but we can also be very fickle,” Bass said. “He’s definitely gonna get a lot of backlash from the community at first. Not the majority, but there is a small percentage of the community that’s just gonna not like the fact that he came out this way, that he’s monetizing the experience. They don’t think he deserves this attention and one of those reasons is, and this is what I experienced when I came out… when you first come out, most people have no clue about the LGBT community.”

“They don’t know what the issues are because they’ve been so separated from that on purpose. So when someone comes out as a public figure, so many people immediately go, 'It’s too late.' They don’t like to support it because they don’t feel like you know what you’re talking about yet. But I don’t think Colton is trying to lead that charge of trying to be the spokesperson for the LGBTQ community,” he said.

Bass added that he could relate to Underwood's situation, saying that his fans felt betrayed after he came out.

“Ninety percent of my fans were women, and they all thought I was straight,” Bass said. “I made my money off women and singing about love and using that market. So me coming out, it was scary...cause now everyone is gonna see me as a liar.”

Bass, who came out in 2006, is married to Michael Turchin.

