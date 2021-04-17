The much-anticipated musical In the Heights will open the Tribeca Film Festival in New York City.

Based on Lin Manuel Miranda's (Hamilton) stage musical, In the Heights will premiere at the United Palace Theater in Washington Heights, the same New York City neighborhood where the movie takes place.

The film stars Anthony Ramos as Usnavi, who dreams of returning to his home country of the Dominican Republic.

In a statement, director Jon Chu called Washington Heights “the lead character” in the film.

“How incredible that after a year of isolation, New Yorkers from across all boroughs will have an opportunity to see it first, together, and join us in the celebration of life coming back,” Chu said.

The movie includes some queer elements, including a cameo from RuPaul's Drag Race alum Valentina.

The film also differs from the stage version with the inclusion of a lesbian couple. While beauty salon owner Daniela (played by Daphne Rubin-Vega) and hairdresser Carla (Stephanie Beatriz) are portrayed as friends and coworkers in the play, the women are involved in a romantic relationship in the movie.

“What was so gratifying to me as a person who is queer is to see this relationship in the film be part of the fabric of the community,” Beatriz said at a press event, “and to be normal, and be happy and functioning, and part of the quilt they’ve all created. So much of this film is about where home is and who home is to you. And for Carla, Daniela is home. Wherever Daniela is, that’s where Carla feels at home.”

In the Heights will open in theaters and on HBO Max on June 11.