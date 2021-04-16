Lawmakers in two Republican-led states
have approved bills that limit LGBT-related curriculum.
On Wednesday, lawmakers in Arizona
approved Senate Bill 1456, sending it to Governor Doug Ducey, a
Republican, for his signature. The bill would restrict discussions
surrounding sexual orientation and gender identity by requiring state
schools to get parents' permission. The bill would also make all
HIV/AIDS instruction “opt-in.”
Michael Soto, executive director of
Equality Arizona, an LGBT rights advocate, said that the bill would
essentially erase LGBT history.
“This bill would require parental
approval of curriculum for historical events like the Stonewall
Rebellion,” he said.
Senator Nancy Barto, the bill's primary
sponsor, told NBC affiliate 12 News that her legislation “solely
protects a parent's right to decide when their child is ready and
what their child is exposed to regarding sexual materials at school.”
The Human Rights Campaign (HRC), the
nation's largest LGBT rights advocate, said that the bill is “nothing
more than a harmful attempt by Arizona legislators to discriminate
against LGBTQ children.”
“Just as any other child, LGBTQ
children should be able to see themselves in school curriculum, be
affirmed, and have the opportunity to learn about themselves,
including critically important health information as they develop,”
HRC President Alphonso David said in a statement. “Over and over,
we have seen that bills requiring parental consent for sex education
disproportionately and negatively impact LGBTQ children. No matter
their sexual orientation or gender identity, all students should feel
supported by their schools and families to grow into who they are
without fear – and without efforts to withhold important LGBTQ
history from their education. This bill is nothing more than a
harmful attempt by Arizona legislators to discriminate against LGBTQ
children.”
Ducey has not said whether he will sign
or veto the bill.
On Thursday, the Tennessee state
legislature approved Senate Bill 1229, an anti-LGBT education bill,
sending it to Governor Bill Lee, a Republican, for his signature.
The legislation would allow parents to
opt children out of LGBT-inclusive instruction and would require
state schools to alert parents 30 days before teaching any such
curriculum.
The bill comes just weeks after
lawmakers in the state approved a bill that bars transgender girls
and women from participating in female sports. Lee has yet to act on
the bill.
HRC said that the bill tries to “erase
LGBTQ people” and that lawmakers should instead focus on the
coronavirus pandemic.
“The Tennessee state legislature is
continuing on a discriminatory rampage to craft hateful bills that
harm LGBTQ children, and signing this bill into law would hurt all
Tennesseeans, including and especially LGBTQ youth,” HRC President
Alphonso David said in a statement. “We strongly urge Governor Bill
Lee to veto this bill. This bill purports to be about sex education
but its ramifications could actually impact everything from history
class to reading literature. Rather than indoctrinating hate in law
with discriminatory bills that try to erase LGBTQ people, the
Tennessee state legislature and Governor Lee should be focused on the
real issues impacting Tennessee, such as COVID-19 relief.”