Out Olympian Gus Kenworthy will serve as Colton Underwood's “gay guide” in an upcoming Netflix reality series.

Variety broke the news on the same day that Underwood, a former bachelor on ABC's The Bachelor, announced that he's gay.

The series is described as “focusing on Underwood living his life publicly as a gay man.”

“[A]n insider tells Variety that Olympian Gus Kenworthy will appear in the series, acting as a guide, of sorts, for Underwood,” Variety wrote.

The outlet added that the project is already in production.

“Underwood's identity as an athlete and gay man is said to be a theme in the new Netflix show,” Variety wrote.

Kenworthy, a 29-year-old freestyle skier, came out on the cover of ESPN Magazine following his silver medal win at the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi, Russia.

