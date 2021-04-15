Out Olympian Gus Kenworthy will serve
as Colton Underwood's “gay guide” in an upcoming Netflix reality
series.
Variety broke the news on the
same day that Underwood, a former bachelor on ABC's The Bachelor,
announced that he's gay.
The series is described as “focusing
on Underwood living his life publicly as a gay man.”
“[A]n insider tells Variety
that Olympian Gus Kenworthy will appear in the series, acting as a
guide, of sorts, for Underwood,” Variety wrote.
The outlet added that the project is
already in production.
“Underwood's identity as an athlete
and gay man is said to be a theme in the new Netflix show,” Variety
wrote.
Kenworthy, a 29-year-old freestyle
skier, came out on the cover of ESPN Magazine following his
silver medal win at the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi, Russia.
