Celebrities expressed support for former The Bachelor star Colton Underwood, who came out as gay on Wednesday.

Comedian Billy Eichner tweeted: “I'm happy for @colton. If you're gay, be gay! I've been gay forever & I love it!”

During an appearance as a counselor on Bachelor Nation, Eichner joked that Underwood might be gay.

“I'm gay. I know that's a shock, Colton. And that, I think, you should look into. Maybe, you're the first gay bachelor and we don't even know,” Eichner told a speechless Underwood. “Put that in your promo. See ya later.”

Queer Eye's Karamo Brown also once questioned Underwood's sexuality.

“I just watched the last couple of episodes of the bachelor,” Brown wrote in 2019, “are we sure he isn't gay? Lol. My gaydar is going crazy.”

In his memoir, Underwood wrote that he questioned whether he was gay in high school. Last year, he said that appearing on The Bachelor confirmed he's straight.

“What did the shows teach you about your sexuality?” Underwood was asked in an interview with Entertainment Tonight.

“I mean, obviously that I'm straight and that I'm very, very attracted to Cassie and women, but it would have been okay if I was the other way, too,” he said, referring to girlfriend Cassie Randolph from The Bachelor.

Other celebrities who offered their support include Dan Levy and Andy Cohen.

Cohen tweeted: “You're free now, @colton. A toaster is on its way.”

“'Coming out' can be a terrifying, uncomfortable, and traumatizing experience because we still live in a world where we are made to fear the consequences of living freely,” Levy said in a tweet. “Let that sink in. So happy for @colton Underwood. His courage will undoubtedly save lives today.”