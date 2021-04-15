Former The Bachelor star Colton
Underwood announced on Wednesday that he's gay.
In an exclusive interview on Good
Morning America, Underwood told host Robin Roberts that he's
finished “hating himself.”
“I've ran from myself for a long
time. I've hated myself for a long time,” he said. “And I’m
gay. And I came to terms with that earlier this year and have been
processing it. And the next step in all of this was sort of letting
people know. I’m still nervous, but yeah. It’s been a journey for
sure.”
“I'm emotional but in such a good
happy, positive way. I'm the happiest and healthiest I've been in my
life, and that means the world to me,” he said.
He said that “suicidal thoughts”
led him to “take back control” of his life.
Underwood appeared on the 23rd
season of the ABC reality series. He said that he thought getting on
The Bachelor would lead to a happy marriage with a woman.