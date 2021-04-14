Tan France, Queer Eye's fashion guy, and his husband Rob are expecting their first child via surrogate.

France, 37, announced the news on Instagram.

“So happy to finally share WE'RE HAVING A BABY!!” France captioned a photo of himself playfully holding an ultrasound image over his stomach. “No, I'm not pregnant, despite this VERY realistic pic. With the greatest gift/help of the most wonderful surrogate, Rob and I are lucky enough to be on our way to being parents, this Summer. Something we've wanted for SOooo many years.”

“Our hearts are so full right now. I cannot wait to hold this baby, and to show him so much love,” he added.

France told NPR's Terry Gross in 2019 that he hoped to have six children and become a stay-at-home dad.

“I've wanted children since I was 19, 20. If I'd had a stable relationship at that time, I would have desperately tried to have children,” he said, adding that surrogacy costs “a heck of a lot.”

Tan and Rob France married twice, first in London and then again in New York City.