Tan France, Queer Eye's fashion
guy, and his husband Rob are expecting their first child via
surrogate.
France, 37, announced the news on
Instagram.
“So happy to finally share WE'RE
HAVING A BABY!!” France captioned a photo of himself playfully
holding an ultrasound image over his stomach. “No, I'm not
pregnant, despite this VERY realistic pic. With the greatest
gift/help of the most wonderful surrogate, Rob and I are lucky enough
to be on our way to being parents, this Summer. Something we've
wanted for SOooo many years.”
“Our hearts are so full right now. I
cannot wait to hold this baby, and to show him so much love,” he
added.
France told NPR's Terry Gross in 2019
that he hoped to have six children and become a stay-at-home dad.
“I've wanted children since I was 19,
20. If I'd had a stable relationship at that time, I would have
desperately tried to have children,” he said, adding that surrogacy
costs “a heck of a lot.”
Tan and Rob France married twice, first
in London and then again in New York City.