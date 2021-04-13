The NCAA Board of Governors said on
Monday that it will not host championship events in states with laws
that discriminate against transgender athletes.
“The NCAA Board of Governors firmly
and unequivocally supports the opportunity for transgender
student-athletes to compete in college sports,” the NCAA said in a
statement. “This commitment is grounded in our values of inclusion
and fair competition.”
“When determining where championships
are held, NCAA policy directs that only locations where hosts can
commit to providing an environment that is safe, healthy, and free of
discrimination should be selected,” the NCAA said.
The statement comes as numerous states
consider bills that would bar transgender girls and women from
participating in female sports.
Last year, Idaho became the first state
to approve such a law. While a
judge has blocked its enforcement, other states, including
Mississippi,
Arkansas,
and South
Dakota, have followed in Idaho's footsteps.
In a tweet, the ACLU said that
lawmakers should “take note.”
“Today the NCAA confirmed it will
pull events from states with bills banning trans students from
participating in school sports,” the ACLU said.
“State lawmakers take note:
discrimination against trans youth is wrong, against the law, and
costly,” the group added, possibly referring to last year's Supreme
Court ruling in Bostock which found that gender identity is
included in current civil rights laws.