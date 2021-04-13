The NCAA Board of Governors said on Monday that it will not host championship events in states with laws that discriminate against transgender athletes.

“The NCAA Board of Governors firmly and unequivocally supports the opportunity for transgender student-athletes to compete in college sports,” the NCAA said in a statement. “This commitment is grounded in our values of inclusion and fair competition.”

“When determining where championships are held, NCAA policy directs that only locations where hosts can commit to providing an environment that is safe, healthy, and free of discrimination should be selected,” the NCAA said.

The statement comes as numerous states consider bills that would bar transgender girls and women from participating in female sports.

Last year, Idaho became the first state to approve such a law. While a judge has blocked its enforcement, other states, including Mississippi, Arkansas, and South Dakota, have followed in Idaho's footsteps.

In a tweet, the ACLU said that lawmakers should “take note.”

“Today the NCAA confirmed it will pull events from states with bills banning trans students from participating in school sports,” the ACLU said.

“State lawmakers take note: discrimination against trans youth is wrong, against the law, and costly,” the group added, possibly referring to last year's Supreme Court ruling in Bostock which found that gender identity is included in current civil rights laws.