A North Carolina wedding venue has turned away a gay male couple.

McCae Henderson and Ike Edwards got engaged on Valentine's Day.

The couple was looking to marry at the Highgrove Estate in Fuquay-Varina, North Carolina. But when they applied online, their application was rejected.

Edwards told ABC affiliate WTVD that the website's form did not include an option for same-sex couples.

“In the notes section I just said we were a groom and groom,” he said. “It's not like we can ignore that and then show up.”

In its rejection, the Christian-owned venue said that it did not host same-sex weddings and provided a list of alternative wedding venues.

Henderson called the rejection “disheartening.”

"This is us. We are gay and we did not choose to be gay," Henderson said. "The fact that we don't have access to things other people do is discrimination in my eyes. I think everyone has the right to believe what they want to believe to an extent. I don't think you get to be racist because your religion tells you to be racist. I don't think you get to be homophobic because your religion tells you to be homophobic."

In a statement given to WTVD, Highgrove said that it believes “in the sanctity of marriage as God says in the Bible that marriage is between a man and a woman and we choose to honor Him above what the world decides what marriage should be.”

It added that it does “not discriminate against a people or group.”

At least one couple canceled its contract over the incident and the venue reported a threat to the police.