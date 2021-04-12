During a recent appearance, out actor-singer Olly Alexander discussed the recent decision to continue the band Years & Years as a solo project.

Years & Years, which formed in 2010, includes Alexander, Mikey Goldsworthy, and Emre Türkmen. It is known for such hits as “If You're Over Me,” “Shine,” and “King.”

Last month, the band announced on Instagram that it would continue as a solo project.

“Me, Mikey, and Emre met, like, ten years ago,” Alexander told Capital FM. “We've been in this band for a decade, and in that time we've just kind of grown apart musically.”

“We kind of stopped making music together. And when we announced that I was going to be Years & Years, it had kind of been a long time coming,” he said.

Last week, Years & Years released “Starstruck,” its first single since the split.

Alexander, 30, currently stars in the HBO Max AIDS drama It's a Sin.