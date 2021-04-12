During a recent appearance, out
actor-singer Olly Alexander discussed the recent decision to continue
the band Years & Years as a solo project.
Years & Years, which formed in
2010, includes Alexander, Mikey Goldsworthy, and Emre Türkmen.
It is known for such hits as “If You're Over Me,” “Shine,”
and “King.”
Last month, the band announced on
Instagram that it would continue as a solo project.
“Me, Mikey, and Emre met, like, ten
years ago,” Alexander
told Capital FM. “We've been in this band for a decade, and in
that time we've just kind of grown apart musically.”
“We kind of stopped making music
together. And when we announced that I was going to be Years &
Years, it had kind of been a long time coming,” he said.
Last week, Years & Years released
“Starstruck,”
its first single since the split.
Alexander, 30, currently stars in the
HBO Max AIDS drama It's a Sin.