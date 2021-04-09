Streaming network Peacock has ordered a reboot of the British gay drama Queer as Folk.

The series from out writer Russell T. Davies premiered in 1999 on Britain's Channel 4. The first season had eight episodes, followed by a 2-episode second season. It starred Aidan Gillen, Charlie Hunnam, and Craig Kelly as three gay men living in Manchester's gay village.

According to Deadline, the Peacock version will take place in New Orleans.

Americans are more familiar with Showtime's 5-season version of Queer as Folk, which premiered in 2000. The series made history for being the first drama on television to portray the lives of gay men and women.

The reboot was created by Stephen Dunn, who worked on Apple TV+'s Little America and is adapting the novel Yes, Daddy for Amazon Prime.

“It is a surreal honor to adapt the notoriously groundbreaking series by Russell T. Davies,” Dunn said in a statement. “When the show originally aired, the idea of unapologetic queer stories on TV was so provocative that I felt I could only watch Queer as Folk in secret. But so much has changed in the last 20 years and how wonderful would it be if the next generation didn’t have to watch Queer as Folk alone in their dank basements with the sound muted, but with their family and friends and the volume cranked all the way to the max.”

The series was originally in development at Bravo. NBCUniversal owns Peacock and Bravo.

Davies, who has received critical praise for his AIDS drama It's a Sin, will return to serve as an executive producer on the series.

