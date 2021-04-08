Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday signed a law that, among other things, defines marriage as between a man and a woman in the Russian Constitution.

On July 1, nearly 78 percent of Russian voters backed a series of constitutional amendments, the AP reported. Lawmakers later approved the changes.

The changes also allow Putin, 68, to run for president two more times. Putin's current six-year term ends in 2024.

The constitutional amendments also emphasize “a belief in God” as a core value.

According to Mikhail “Misha” Tumasov, an LGBT activist in Russia, gay and lesbian couples were already unable to marry in Russia.

“There is no need for any other legal actions as same-sex marriages are de jure illegal,” Tumasov told the Washington Blade in an email.

Putin in 2013 signed a controversial law that bans the promotion of so-called gay propaganda to minors. The law has been used to silence LGBT activists and shut down Pride marches.