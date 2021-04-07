Arkansas lawmakers on Tuesday voted to override Governor Asa Hutchinson's veto of a bill that bans gender-affirming care for transgender youth, making Arkansas the first state with such a ban.

All voting to override the governor's veto of House Bill 1570 were Republicans.

The legislation cleared the Senate with a 25-8 vote and the House with a 71-24 vote. Three Republicans in the House voted against overriding the veto.

In vetoing the bill on Monday, Hutchinson called the bill “overbroad” and “extreme.”

“This bill is overbroad, extreme, and does not grandfather those young people who are currently under hormone treatment,” he said.

Last month, Hutchinson signed a bill into law that bars transgender girls and women from participating in female sports. Hutchinson also recently signed a bill that allows doctors to refuse to treat a patient based on their religious or moral objections. Opponents have said that the law will allow providers to turn away patients who identify as LGBT.

The ACLU of Arkansas said that it would challenge the law in court.

“The Arkansas Legislature has ignored dozens of local doctors and national medical experts, as well as trans youth and their parents,” Chase Strangio, deputy director for transgender justice with the ACLU's LGBTQ & HIV Project, said in a statement. “This bill will drive families, doctors and businesses out of the state and send a terrible and heartbreaking message to the transgender young people who are watching in fear. Gender-affirming care is life-saving care and banning that care will have devastating and in some cases deadly consequences.”

“Trans youth in Arkansas: We will continue to fight for you. The ACLU is preparing litigation as we speak. ACLU supporters from around the country spoke out against this bill. We will always have your back and will be relentless in our defense of your rights,” he added.

The new law will take effect 90 days after the last day of the legislative session.