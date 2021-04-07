FX has released the trailer for the third and final season of Pose.

The seven-episode season premieres on May 2 on FX.

The final season of Pose will take place in 1994, roughly three years after the events in season 2.

“In the final season of Pose, it’s now 1994 and ballroom feels like a distant memory for Blanca who struggles to balance being a mother with being a present partner to her new love, and her latest role as a nurse’s aide,” FX said in a press release. “Meanwhile, as AIDS becomes the leading cause of death for Americans ages 25 to 44, Pray Tell contends with unexpected health burdens. Elsewhere, the emergence of a vicious new upstart house forces the House of Evangelista members to contend with their legacy.”

Pose made history for its large cast of transgender actors, including Mj Rodriguez, Dominique Jackson, Indya Moore, Hailie Sahar, and Angelica Ross.

Actor Billy Porter in 2019 won an Emmy for his portrayal of Pray Tell, making him the first openly gay black man to be nominated for and win in a leading Emmy acting category.

Pose was created by Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk, and Steven Canals.