FX has released the trailer for the
third and final season of Pose.
The seven-episode season premieres on
May 2 on FX.
The final season of Pose will
take place in 1994, roughly three years after the events in season 2.
“In the final season of Pose,
it’s now 1994 and ballroom feels like a distant memory for Blanca
who struggles to balance being a mother with being a present partner
to her new love, and her latest role as a nurse’s aide,” FX said
in a press release. “Meanwhile, as AIDS becomes the leading cause
of death for Americans ages 25 to 44, Pray Tell contends with
unexpected health burdens. Elsewhere, the emergence of a vicious new
upstart house forces the House of Evangelista members to contend with
their legacy.”
Pose made history for its large
cast of transgender actors, including Mj Rodriguez, Dominique
Jackson, Indya Moore, Hailie Sahar, and Angelica Ross.
Actor Billy Porter in 2019 won an Emmy
for his portrayal of Pray Tell, making him the first openly gay black
man to be nominated for and win in a leading Emmy acting category.
Pose was created by Ryan Murphy,
Brad Falchuk, and Steven Canals.