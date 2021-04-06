Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson, a Republican, said on Monday that he had vetoed a bill that seeks to ban access to gender-affirming care for transgender youth.

Hutchinson said that House Bill 1570 was “well-intended but off course” and “overbroad.”

“We are creating new standards of legislating interference for physicians and parents as they deal with some of the most complex and sensitive matters involving young people,” the governor told reporters during a news conference.

The legislature, which is controlled by Republicans, has enough votes to override Hutchinson's veto. Hutchinson called on lawmakers to come up with a “more restrained approach” to the issue.

The Human Rights Campaign (HRC), the nation's largest LGBT rights advocate, called the bill “too extreme” for Hutchinson.

“This unprecedented bill, which would have denied medically-necessary and potentially life-saving gender-affirming care to transgender children was too extreme, even for Governor Asa Hutchinson,” HRC President Alphonso David said in a statement. “Even after signing other anti-LGBTQ and anti-transgender bills into law, Governor Hutchinson balked – he heard from a chorus of supporters of equality to veto this bill which was unpopular among Republicans, Independents, and Democrats alike. This ought to be a warning to any governor across the country considering bills like HB 1570. The repercussions were too much for Arkansas, and they will be just as severe for any state weighing this type of legislation.”

Last month, Hutchinson signed a bill into law that bars transgender girls and women from participating in female sports. Hutchinson also recently signed a bill that allows doctors to refuse to treat a patient based on their religious or moral objections. Opponents have said that the law will allow providers to turn away patients who identify as LGBT.

Similar bills are advancing in Alabama and Tennessee.