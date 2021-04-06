In a recent interview, actress Kate Winslet said that she knows of “at least four actors” who are afraid to come out.

Winslet is currently promoting her latest film, Ammonite, which just opened in the UK.

Speaking with The Time's Culture magazine, Winslet said that she knows actors who believe being out will hurt their careers.

"I cannot tell you the number of young actors I know – some well known, some starting out – who are terrified their sexuality will be revealed and that it will stand in the way of their being cast in straight roles. Now that's fucked up," Winslet said.

"I'm telling you. A well-known actor has just got an American agent and the agent said, 'I understand you are bisexual. I wouldn't publicize that.' I can think of at least four actors absolutely hiding their sexuality," she said. "It's painful. Because they fear being found out. And that's what they say. 'I don't want to be found out.'"

In Ammonite, Winslet plays paleontologist Mary Anning, who has a speculative romantic affair with geologist Charlotte Murchison, played by Saoirse Ronan. The historical characters were not known to be gay.

Winslet, who is best known for her role in Titanic, also was asked about straight actors playing gay characters and defended her lesbian roles, saying that star power is needed to get the projects off the ground.

"A conversation about straight actors in gay roles is incredibly important," Winslet said. "I hope there will come a time when it is automatic that [gay] actors get those parts and you wouldn't have to put punchy film stars in to get it made."

"We could have had a conversation about how I feel about playing a lesbian and possibly taking that role from somebody, but I'm done with not being honest about what my real opinions are, and I know the part was never offered to anybody else. In taking this part, I had an opportunity to bring an LGBTQ story into living rooms,” she said.