Lawmakers in Arkansas last week approved a bill that seeks to ban access to gender-affirming care for transgender youth.

The bill now heads to the desk of Governor Asa Hutchinson, a Republican.

The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) of Arkansas called on Hutchinson to veto House Bill 1570, calling it “cruel” and “discriminatory,” and promised to challenge the legislation in court if it becomes law.

“Medical decisions belong to trans youth, their parents, and their doctor – not the government,” said Holly Dickson, ACLU of Arkansas executive director. “This bill flies in the face of common decency, basic human rights, and the advice of every major medical association – not to mention federal law. What could possibly be more cruel than trying to take away a child’s access to the care that could save their life?”

“By passing this cruel and discriminatory legislation, Arkansas legislators ignored the pleas of parents, doctors, and trans young people themselves. Make no mistake: denying trans people health care because of who they are is wrong and illegal, and we’ll be ready to take this fight to court if this bill becomes law. But it doesn’t have to come to that. The whole country is watching whether Arkansas will continue this discriminatory race to the bottom that has cost other states millions. House Bill 1570 is the codification of cruelty, and for the well-being of all Arkansans, Governor Hutchinson should veto this cruel and harmful bill the moment it reaches his desk. If he doesn’t, we will see the state in court.”

Last month, Hutchinson signed a bill into law that bars transgender girls and women from participating in female sports. Hutchinson also recently signed a bill that allows doctors to refuse to treat a patient based on their religious or moral objections. Opponents have said that the law will allow providers to turn away patients who identify as LGBT.

Similar bills are advancing in Alabama and Tennessee.