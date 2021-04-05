Lawmakers in Arkansas last week
approved a bill that seeks to ban access to gender-affirming care for
transgender youth.
The bill now heads to the desk of
Governor Asa Hutchinson, a Republican.
The American Civil Liberties Union
(ACLU) of Arkansas called on Hutchinson to veto House Bill 1570,
calling it “cruel” and “discriminatory,” and promised to
challenge the legislation in court if it becomes law.
“Medical decisions belong to trans
youth, their parents, and their doctor – not the government,”
said Holly Dickson, ACLU of Arkansas executive director. “This bill
flies in the face of common decency, basic human rights, and the
advice of every major medical association – not to mention federal
law. What could possibly be more cruel than trying to take away a
child’s access to the care that could save their life?”
“By passing this cruel and
discriminatory legislation, Arkansas legislators ignored the pleas of
parents, doctors, and trans young people themselves. Make no mistake:
denying trans people health care because of who they are is wrong and
illegal, and we’ll be ready to take this fight to court if this
bill becomes law. But it doesn’t have to come to that. The whole
country is watching whether Arkansas will continue this
discriminatory race to the bottom that has cost other states
millions. House Bill 1570 is the codification of cruelty, and for the
well-being of all Arkansans, Governor Hutchinson should veto this
cruel and harmful bill the moment it reaches his desk. If he doesn’t,
we will see the state in court.”
Last month, Hutchinson signed a bill
into law that bars transgender girls and women from participating in
female sports. Hutchinson also recently signed a bill that allows
doctors to refuse to treat a patient based on their religious or
moral objections. Opponents have said that the law will allow
providers to turn away patients who identify as LGBT.
Similar bills are advancing in Alabama
and Tennessee.