During a recent appearance, actress
Nicey Nash said that her previous relationships before marrying
Jessica Betts were with men.
Nash, 51, opened up to Jada Pinkett
Smith, Willow Smith, and Adrienne Banfield-Norris during a recent
appearance on Facebook Watch's Red Table Talk. She told the
trio that she'd “never been with a woman before” Betts, who also
appeared on the episode.
Nash discussed how her three children
reacted to the news she was dating Betts.
“My daughters were like, 'Wait what?'
My youngest daughter, she reminded me, she was like, 'Wait a minute
mom, are you the same mom that was like girl, I'm strictly dickly?'
And I was like, 'Wah, wah. Like yeah, but no.'”
“And my son was like, 'Wooow,'” she
added.
She said that Betts proposed to her,
but that she had already bought a ring to propose to Betts. “We
engaged each other the same night,” Nash said.
Nash also criticized headlines after
her marriage became public claiming she had “come out.”
“A lot of people had said at the
beginning, ‘Niecy Nash has finally come out,” Nash said. “And I
said, ‘Well, come out of where?’ Because I wasn’t in anywhere.
I wasn’t living a sexually repressed life…I loved the boys I was
with when I was with them. And now this is who I love. I wasn’t
living a lie or trying to make myself like a man. I mean, I liked
’em. I liked ’em real good but now I’m on the new new. If I had
to label myself in this moment, I would label myself with the term
free.”