During a recent appearance, actress Nicey Nash said that her previous relationships before marrying Jessica Betts were with men.

Nash, 51, opened up to Jada Pinkett Smith, Willow Smith, and Adrienne Banfield-Norris during a recent appearance on Facebook Watch's Red Table Talk. She told the trio that she'd “never been with a woman before” Betts, who also appeared on the episode.

Nash discussed how her three children reacted to the news she was dating Betts.

“My daughters were like, 'Wait what?' My youngest daughter, she reminded me, she was like, 'Wait a minute mom, are you the same mom that was like girl, I'm strictly dickly?' And I was like, 'Wah, wah. Like yeah, but no.'”

“And my son was like, 'Wooow,'” she added.

She said that Betts proposed to her, but that she had already bought a ring to propose to Betts. “We engaged each other the same night,” Nash said.

Nash also criticized headlines after her marriage became public claiming she had “come out.”

“A lot of people had said at the beginning, ‘Niecy Nash has finally come out,” Nash said. “And I said, ‘Well, come out of where?’ Because I wasn’t in anywhere. I wasn’t living a sexually repressed life…I loved the boys I was with when I was with them. And now this is who I love. I wasn’t living a lie or trying to make myself like a man. I mean, I liked ’em. I liked ’em real good but now I’m on the new new. If I had to label myself in this moment, I would label myself with the term free.”