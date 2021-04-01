President Joe Biden on Wednesday issued
a presidential proclamation recognizing the Transgender Day of
Visibility, making him the first U.S. president to do so.
In his proclamation, Biden expressed
support for the transgender community.
“Today, we honor and celebrate the
achievements and resiliency of transgender individuals and
communities,” Biden wrote. “Transgender Day of Visibility
recognizes the generations of struggle, activism, and courage that
have brought our country closer to full equality for transgender and
gender non-binary people in the United States and around the world.”
“Their trailblazing work has given
countless transgender individuals the bravery to live openly and
authentically. This hard-fought progress is also shaping an
increasingly accepting world in which peers at school, teammates and
coaches on the playing field, colleagues at work, and allies in every
corner of society are standing in support and solidarity with the
transgender community.”
The president also noted the challenges
transgender people face.
“In spite of our progress in
advancing civil rights for LGBTQ+ Americans, too many transgender
people – adults and youth alike – still face systemic barriers to
freedom and equality. Transgender Americans of all ages face high
rates of violence, harassment, and discrimination. Nearly one in
three transgender Americans have experienced homelessness at some
point in life. Transgender Americans continue to face discrimination
in employment, housing, healthcare, and public accommodations. The
crisis of violence against transgender women, especially transgender
women of color, is a stain on our Nation's conscience,” Biden said.
Biden also reiterated his support for
the Equality Act, an LGBT protections bill before the Senate.
“To more fully protect the civil
rights of transgender Americans, we must the Equality Act and provide
long overdue Federal civil rights protections on the basis of sexual
orientation and gender identity,” he said. “The Equality Act will
deliver legal protections for LGBTQ+ Americans in our housing,
education, public services, and lending systems. It will serve as a
lasting legacy to the bravery and fortitude of the LGBTQ+ movement.”
Biden concluded: “Vice President
Harris and I affirm that transgender Americans make our Nation more
prosperous, vibrant, and strong. I urge my fellow Americans to join
us in uplifting the worth and dignity of every transgender person.”
The proclamation comes as numerous
states consider dozens of bills limiting transgender rights,
including newly passed laws or orders in Arkansas,
Mississippi,
and South
Dakota.