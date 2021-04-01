President Joe Biden on Wednesday issued a presidential proclamation recognizing the Transgender Day of Visibility, making him the first U.S. president to do so.

In his proclamation, Biden expressed support for the transgender community.

“Today, we honor and celebrate the achievements and resiliency of transgender individuals and communities,” Biden wrote. “Transgender Day of Visibility recognizes the generations of struggle, activism, and courage that have brought our country closer to full equality for transgender and gender non-binary people in the United States and around the world.”

“Their trailblazing work has given countless transgender individuals the bravery to live openly and authentically. This hard-fought progress is also shaping an increasingly accepting world in which peers at school, teammates and coaches on the playing field, colleagues at work, and allies in every corner of society are standing in support and solidarity with the transgender community.”

The president also noted the challenges transgender people face.

“In spite of our progress in advancing civil rights for LGBTQ+ Americans, too many transgender people – adults and youth alike – still face systemic barriers to freedom and equality. Transgender Americans of all ages face high rates of violence, harassment, and discrimination. Nearly one in three transgender Americans have experienced homelessness at some point in life. Transgender Americans continue to face discrimination in employment, housing, healthcare, and public accommodations. The crisis of violence against transgender women, especially transgender women of color, is a stain on our Nation's conscience,” Biden said.

Biden also reiterated his support for the Equality Act, an LGBT protections bill before the Senate.

“To more fully protect the civil rights of transgender Americans, we must the Equality Act and provide long overdue Federal civil rights protections on the basis of sexual orientation and gender identity,” he said. “The Equality Act will deliver legal protections for LGBTQ+ Americans in our housing, education, public services, and lending systems. It will serve as a lasting legacy to the bravery and fortitude of the LGBTQ+ movement.”

Biden concluded: “Vice President Harris and I affirm that transgender Americans make our Nation more prosperous, vibrant, and strong. I urge my fellow Americans to join us in uplifting the worth and dignity of every transgender person.”

The proclamation comes as numerous states consider dozens of bills limiting transgender rights, including newly passed laws or orders in Arkansas, Mississippi, and South Dakota.