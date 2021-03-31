South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem, a Republican, on Monday issued a pair of executive orders that ban transgender girls and women from competing on women's sports teams.

The orders affect transgender athletes in high schools and colleges.

Noem had originally said that she supports legislation blocking transgender athletes but vetoed a bill approved by lawmakers, sending it back for revisions. Lawmakers, however, killed the measure.

In her so-called “Form and Style” veto, Noem criticized House Bill 1217 for its “vague and overly broad language,” saying it could have “significant unintended consequences.”

Among her proposed changes, Noem asked lawmakers to remove college athletes from the ban.

CNN reported that while Noem's orders do not explicitly mention transgender athletes, “they reference the supposed harms of the participation of 'males' in women's athletics.”

The Human Rights Campaign (HRC), the nation's largest LGBT rights advocate, said in a statement that Noem's orders were unconstitutional.

“Numerous federal courts have found that transgender students are included under Title IX,” said HRC President Alphonso David. “Additionally, the United States Supreme Court confirmed this summer in the Bostock ruling that transgender people are covered by existing federal non-discrimination law. Noem’s executive orders show where her true priorities lie – playing politics with childrens’ lives in the middle of a pandemic. These orders cannot withstand legal scrutiny. Transgender kids are kids, and they deserve the right to live full lives free from abuse, stigmatization, and danger.”

Mississippi and Arkansas have approved similar laws this legislative session. A judge has blocked enforcement of a similar law approved last year in Idaho.