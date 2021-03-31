BMX pro Corey Walsh on Monday publicly
announced he's gay.
The 26-year-old Walsh posted a
coming-out letter on Instagram.
“If you were to tell me a year ago
that today was going to be the day where I said fuck it and let the
world in on my personal life, I would have told you that’s never
going to happen,” Walsh wrote. “But thanks to the support of my
family, friends, and sponsors I can finally accept the fact that I am
gay and be open about it.”
Walsh reminded followers that coming
out can be difficult.
“I understand the privilege I’ve
had with my situation and the reality is a lot of members of the
LGTBQ community don’t always get positive experiences. So I ask you
if you can take anything positive from my situation please be open
minded to anyone struggling with their own journeys. And to anyone
out there dealing with the bad days it does get better. Just take it
one day at a time. And if anyone ever needs someone to talk to my DMs
are open,” he said.
Walsh, who is ranked 10th in
the world, is one of only a handful of out male BMXers, including
Graeme Obree, Justin Laevens, and Matt Beringer.
Walsh concluded his letter by stating:
“Holy shit that feels good, I'm stoked. [heart, peace, rainbow flag
emojis]”