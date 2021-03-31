BMX pro Corey Walsh on Monday publicly announced he's gay.

The 26-year-old Walsh posted a coming-out letter on Instagram.

“If you were to tell me a year ago that today was going to be the day where I said fuck it and let the world in on my personal life, I would have told you that’s never going to happen,” Walsh wrote. “But thanks to the support of my family, friends, and sponsors I can finally accept the fact that I am gay and be open about it.”

Walsh reminded followers that coming out can be difficult.

“I understand the privilege I’ve had with my situation and the reality is a lot of members of the LGTBQ community don’t always get positive experiences. So I ask you if you can take anything positive from my situation please be open minded to anyone struggling with their own journeys. And to anyone out there dealing with the bad days it does get better. Just take it one day at a time. And if anyone ever needs someone to talk to my DMs are open,” he said.

Walsh, who is ranked 10th in the world, is one of only a handful of out male BMXers, including Graeme Obree, Justin Laevens, and Matt Beringer.

Walsh concluded his letter by stating: “Holy shit that feels good, I'm stoked. [heart, peace, rainbow flag emojis]”