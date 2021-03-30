The Arkansas Senate on Monday approved
a bill that bans treatments for transgender youth.
According to the Fort Smith Times
Record, House Bill 1570 cleared the GOP-led chamber with a 28-7
vote.
The bill now heads to the desk of
Republican Governor Asa Hutchinson, who has not weighed in on the
bill. Earlier this month, Hutchinson signed legislation that bars
transgender girls and women from participating in female sports.
(Related: Arkansas
Governor Asa Hutchinson signs transgender sports bill.)
If enacted into law, the bill would
prohibit doctors from providing gender confirming hormone treatment
or surgery to transgender people under the age of 18.
The bill does not include an exception
for young people who have already started the process of
transitioning.
The American Civil Liberties Union
(ACLU) has said that it plans to challenge the ban in court if it's
signed into law.