The Arkansas Senate on Monday approved a bill that bans treatments for transgender youth.

According to the Fort Smith Times Record, House Bill 1570 cleared the GOP-led chamber with a 28-7 vote.

The bill now heads to the desk of Republican Governor Asa Hutchinson, who has not weighed in on the bill. Earlier this month, Hutchinson signed legislation that bars transgender girls and women from participating in female sports.

If enacted into law, the bill would prohibit doctors from providing gender confirming hormone treatment or surgery to transgender people under the age of 18.

The bill does not include an exception for young people who have already started the process of transitioning.

The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) has said that it plans to challenge the ban in court if it's signed into law.