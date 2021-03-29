San Francisco will hold a limited
number of in-person events in June to celebrate LGBT Pride.
Due to the ongoing coronavirus
pandemic, last year's parade and festival was canceled. Other events
celebrating Pride were held online.
While millions of Americans are getting
vaccinated daily, the United States is not yet out of the woods and
cases have climbed nationwide in recent weeks.
The Board of Directors and staff of the
San Francisco LGBT Pride Parade and Celebration announced last week
that in-person events will take place in June.
“After a full year of physical
distancing and other restrictions, the Bay Area's LGBTQ+ communities
will once again be able to gather in limited, in-person events while
strictly adhering to current safety protocols,” the organization
said in a press release.
Three major events are planned for SF
Pride 51: A Pride Expo, Pride Movie Night at Oracle Park with the
Giants, and a Black Liberation event surrounding Juneteenth.
“The LGBTQ+ communities have been hit
hard by the pandemic and so this is an opportunity for them after a
year of not being able to maybe conduct business in the same way that
they have before to reach communities that are important to their
sustainability,” said San Francisco Pride Executive Director Fred
Lopez.
This year's theme is “All In This
Together.”