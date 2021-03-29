San Francisco will hold a limited number of in-person events in June to celebrate LGBT Pride.

Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, last year's parade and festival was canceled. Other events celebrating Pride were held online.

While millions of Americans are getting vaccinated daily, the United States is not yet out of the woods and cases have climbed nationwide in recent weeks.

The Board of Directors and staff of the San Francisco LGBT Pride Parade and Celebration announced last week that in-person events will take place in June.

“After a full year of physical distancing and other restrictions, the Bay Area's LGBTQ+ communities will once again be able to gather in limited, in-person events while strictly adhering to current safety protocols,” the organization said in a press release.

Three major events are planned for SF Pride 51: A Pride Expo, Pride Movie Night at Oracle Park with the Giants, and a Black Liberation event surrounding Juneteenth.

“The LGBTQ+ communities have been hit hard by the pandemic and so this is an opportunity for them after a year of not being able to maybe conduct business in the same way that they have before to reach communities that are important to their sustainability,” said San Francisco Pride Executive Director Fred Lopez.

This year's theme is “All In This Together.”