NSYNC alum Lance Bass is working on what is being reported as the “biggest gay nightclub” in the United States.

Bass, who publicly came out gay in a 2006 PEOPLE cover story, is a partner in Rocco's, a gay bar in West Hollywood.

According to WEHOville, Bass has signed a lease to rent the space across the street from Rocco's which was formerly occupied by Rage nightclub. Rage, a popular two-story LGBT bar and restaurant, closed last year after a 37-year run, a victim of the coronavirus pandemic.

No word on what the new club will be named or when it will open.

According to WEHOville, the site WEHOMegaClub.com is a promotion for the new club. A graphic on the single-page site advertises that the “biggest gay nightclub in the USA is coming to WEHO this year!” The site is also collecting emails and phone numbers to inform people of its upcoming grand opening.

While several businesses in West Hollywood's Boystown have closed permanently during the pandemic, WEHOville reported that new owners are moving into vacant spaces, including a new gym and restaurant/nightclub, both of which are expected to open soon.