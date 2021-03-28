NSYNC alum Lance Bass is working on
what is being reported as the “biggest gay nightclub” in the
United States.
Bass, who publicly came out gay in a
2006 PEOPLE cover story, is a partner in Rocco's, a gay bar in West
Hollywood.
According to WEHOville, Bass has
signed a lease to rent the space across the street from Rocco's which
was formerly occupied by Rage nightclub. Rage, a popular two-story
LGBT bar and restaurant, closed last year after a 37-year run, a
victim of the coronavirus pandemic.
No word on what the new club will be
named or when it will open.
According to WEHOville, the site
WEHOMegaClub.com is a promotion for the new club. A graphic on the
single-page site advertises that the “biggest gay nightclub in the
USA is coming to WEHO this year!” The site is also collecting
emails and phone numbers to inform people of its upcoming grand
opening.
While several businesses in West
Hollywood's Boystown have closed permanently during the pandemic,
WEHOville
reported that new owners are moving into vacant spaces, including a
new gym and restaurant/nightclub, both of which are expected to open
soon.