GLAAD on Wednesday announced that the
cast of Glee would reunite during its 32nd annual
Media Awards to honor the late Naya Rivera's lesbian character,
Santana Lopez.
GLAAD previously announced 198 nominees
in 28 categories for this year's awards.
The group said that the tribute will
“honor the ten-year anniversary of Santana's coming out as lesbian
in the GLAAD Media Award-winning series and spotlight the character's
impact on LGBTQ teens and Latinx LGBTQ representation on television.”
Singer-actor Demi Lovato, who played
Lopez's girlfriend on the show, will introduce the cast and special
tribute.
Cast members participating include
Jacob Artist, Chris Colfer, Darren Criss, Vanessa Lengies, Jane
Lynch, Kevin McHale, Heather Morris, Matthew Morrison, Alex Newell,
Amber Riley, Harry Shum Jr., Becca Tobin, and Jenna Ushkowitz.
Notably absent is Lea Michele, who played a leading character on the
show.
Glee, which received six GLADD
Media Awards in the outstanding comedy series category during its
run, was created by Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuck, and Ian Brennan.
The GLAAD Media Awards will stream on
YouTube on April 8 at 8 PM ET. Hulu will also stream the virtual
event starting at 10 PM.
