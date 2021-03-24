According to a report released Tuesday,
support for LGBT rights is at an all-time high.
The Public Religion Research Institute
(PRRI) surveyed more than 10,000 Americans to find that nearly every
subgroup of Americans favor LGBT non-discrimination protections.
Overall, 76 percent of Americans favor
laws that protect lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender Americans
from discrimination in jobs, housing, and public accommodations.
“It really is impressive that we're
seeing not just [overall] support but high support among groups where
you wouldn't normally expect it,” said Natalie Jackson, PRRI's
director of research.
Sixty-one percent of Americans oppose
businesses refusing services to LGBT people based on the owner's
religious beliefs.
And only 7 percent of Americans are
completely opposed to LGBT rights, including anti-discrimination laws
and same-sex marriage.
PRRI
also found for the first time since it began asking the question
that a narrow majority of Republicans (51%) support marriage
equality.
White evangelical Protestants were the
only religious group with less than majority support for same-sex
marriage, at forty-three percent.
The group's analysis was published as
the U.S. Senate takes up the Equality Act, a federal LGBT protections
bill. The legislation cleared the House in February but faces a steep
incline in the Senate. The Equality Act is a priority for the Biden
administration.