According to a report released Tuesday, support for LGBT rights is at an all-time high.

The Public Religion Research Institute (PRRI) surveyed more than 10,000 Americans to find that nearly every subgroup of Americans favor LGBT non-discrimination protections.

Overall, 76 percent of Americans favor laws that protect lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender Americans from discrimination in jobs, housing, and public accommodations.

“It really is impressive that we're seeing not just [overall] support but high support among groups where you wouldn't normally expect it,” said Natalie Jackson, PRRI's director of research.

Sixty-one percent of Americans oppose businesses refusing services to LGBT people based on the owner's religious beliefs.

And only 7 percent of Americans are completely opposed to LGBT rights, including anti-discrimination laws and same-sex marriage.

PRRI also found for the first time since it began asking the question that a narrow majority of Republicans (51%) support marriage equality.

White evangelical Protestants were the only religious group with less than majority support for same-sex marriage, at forty-three percent.

The group's analysis was published as the U.S. Senate takes up the Equality Act, a federal LGBT protections bill. The legislation cleared the House in February but faces a steep incline in the Senate. The Equality Act is a priority for the Biden administration.