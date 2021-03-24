Streaming giant Netflix on Tuesday announced that production has started on a gay Christmas movie.

Single All the Way will be directed by Michael Mayer, who won a Tony for directing Spring Awakening in 2007, and will star Michael Urie, Luke Macfarlane, and Philemon Chambers.

In the film, Urie, who is best known for playing Marc St. James on the ABC dramedy Ugly Betty, plays Peter, a perpetually single man who “convinces his best friend Nick (played by Chambers) to join him for the holidays and pretend that they're now in a relationship. But when Peter's mother sets him up on a blind date with her handsome trainer James (Macfarlane) – the plan goes awry,” according to a synopsis from Variety.

Mayer said that it was “really gratifying to tell a story that happens AFTER coming out!”

Macfarlane, who came out publicly in 2008, played a gay man in the ABC family drama Brothers & Sisters, while Chambers starred in the short gay film Of Hearts and Castles. Urie is also out.

Rounding out the cast are Barry Bostwick (Spin City), Jennifer Robertson (Schitt's Creek), Jennifer Coolidge (Legally Blonde), and Kathy Najimy (Younger).