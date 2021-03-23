In a recent interview, Kate Winslet
discussed her role as paleontologist Mary Anning in the period drama
Ammonite.
Ammonite features a speculative
romantic relationship between Anning and British geologist Charlotte
Murchison, played by Saoirse Ronan. There is no evidence that the
women had a love affair in real life.
Speaking with UK LGBT glossy Attitude,
Winslet, who is best known for her role in Titanic, said that
it “should be permissible to explore an alternative love life”
for Anning given there is no knowledge about her sexuality.
“There is no historical evidence
whatsoever to suggest she had relationships with men, none,”
Winslet said. “And she was not married.”
“So, I think it should be permissible
to explore an alternative love life for that individual. To delve
into what might have gone on in the inner workings of their heart.”
“And I don't understand why that
matters.”
“For me, I absolutely love and
champion same-sex love stories and any LGBTQ stories that we can
possibly get our hands on. And I hope that we are able to normalize
same-sex connection on film without hesitation, secrecy, or fear, by
normalizing these relationships,” she
said.
Ammonite is currently streaming
on Hulu.