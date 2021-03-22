The band Years & Years will
continue as an Olly Alexander solo project, the band announced on
Instagram.
Years & Years, which formed in
2010, includes Alexander, Mikey Goldsworthy, and Emre Türkmen.
It is known for such hits as “If You're Over Me,” “Shine,”
and “King.”
“Dear Y&Y fans, there's been some
changes that we want to fill you in on,” the band wrote in an
Instagram post. “This upcoming new album has been an Olly endeavor
and we've decided that Years & Years will continue on as an Olly
solo project.”
"The three of us are still good
friends. Mikey will be part of the Y&Y family and play with us
live and Emre will focus on being a writer/producer.”
“These past twelve months have been
crazy for us all and we want to thank you for the love and support
you've given us over the years (& years).”
“New Y&Y music will be coming
this spring,” they added.
Alexander currently stars in the HBO
Max AIDS drama It's A Sin.