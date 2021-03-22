The band Years & Years will continue as an Olly Alexander solo project, the band announced on Instagram.

Years & Years, which formed in 2010, includes Alexander, Mikey Goldsworthy, and Emre Türkmen. It is known for such hits as “If You're Over Me,” “Shine,” and “King.”

“Dear Y&Y fans, there's been some changes that we want to fill you in on,” the band wrote in an Instagram post. “This upcoming new album has been an Olly endeavor and we've decided that Years & Years will continue on as an Olly solo project.”

"The three of us are still good friends. Mikey will be part of the Y&Y family and play with us live and Emre will focus on being a writer/producer.”

“These past twelve months have been crazy for us all and we want to thank you for the love and support you've given us over the years (& years).”

“New Y&Y music will be coming this spring,” they added.

Alexander currently stars in the HBO Max AIDS drama It's A Sin.