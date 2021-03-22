Marvel Comics will reveal a gay Captain
America in an upcoming issue.
In the limited series The United
States of Captain America, Steve Rogers (the original Captain
America) searches for his stolen shield. He is accompanied by other
Captain Americas as they travel across the United States.
One of the people “who've taken up
the mantle of Captain America to defend their communities” is Aaron
Fischer, also known as Captain America of the Railways.
Marvel described Fischer as “a
fearless teen who stepped up to protect fellow runaways and the
unhoused.”
Fischer is also the first gay Captain
America in the superhero's 80-year history.
“Aaron is inspired by heroes of the
queer community: activists, leaders and everyday folks pushing for a
better life,” writer Joshua Trujillo said in a statement. “He
stands for the oppressed and the forgotten. I hope his debut story
resonates with readers and helps inspire the next generation of
heroes.”
Artist Jan Bazaldua added: “As a
transgender person, I am happy to be able to present an openly gay
person who admires Captain America and fights against evil to help
those who are almost invisible to society. While I was drawing him, I
thought, well, Cap fights against super-powerful beings and saves the
world almost always, but Aaron helps those who walk alone in the
street with problems that they face every day.”
The first issue of The United States
of Captain America arrives in June, which coincides with LGBT
Pride Month.