Marvel Comics will reveal a gay Captain America in an upcoming issue.

In the limited series The United States of Captain America, Steve Rogers (the original Captain America) searches for his stolen shield. He is accompanied by other Captain Americas as they travel across the United States.

One of the people “who've taken up the mantle of Captain America to defend their communities” is Aaron Fischer, also known as Captain America of the Railways.

Marvel described Fischer as “a fearless teen who stepped up to protect fellow runaways and the unhoused.”

Fischer is also the first gay Captain America in the superhero's 80-year history.

“Aaron is inspired by heroes of the queer community: activists, leaders and everyday folks pushing for a better life,” writer Joshua Trujillo said in a statement. “He stands for the oppressed and the forgotten. I hope his debut story resonates with readers and helps inspire the next generation of heroes.”

Artist Jan Bazaldua added: “As a transgender person, I am happy to be able to present an openly gay person who admires Captain America and fights against evil to help those who are almost invisible to society. While I was drawing him, I thought, well, Cap fights against super-powerful beings and saves the world almost always, but Aaron helps those who walk alone in the street with problems that they face every day.”

The first issue of The United States of Captain America arrives in June, which coincides with LGBT Pride Month.