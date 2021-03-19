Laverne Cox, Dan Levy, Sam Smith, and JoJo Siwa are among the out guests scheduled to appear at the 32nd annual GLAAD Media Awards.

The virtual ceremony takes place on April 8 on GLAAD's YouTube channel. It will also stream on Hulu on April 8 starting at 10 PM ET.

GLAAD previously announced 198 nominees in 28 categories for this year's awards.

GLAAD's slate of special guests includes Ian Alexander (Star Trek: Discovery), Molly Bernard (Younger, Milkwater), Matt Bomer (The Sinner, The Boys in the Band), Jonathan Bennett (The Christmas House), Bob The Drag Queen (We’re Here), Sterling K. Brown (This Is Us), Laverne Cox (Disclosure, Promising Young Woman), Wilson Cruz (Star Trek: Discovery), Mackenzie Davis (Happiest Season), Robin de Jesús (The Boys In The Band, Tick, Tick...Boom!), Blu del Barrio (Star Trek: Discovery), Nyle DiMarco (Deaf U), Colman Domingo (Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, Euphoria), Clea DuVall (Happiest Season), Brandee Evans (P-Valley), Dan Levy (Schitt’s Creek), Jim Parsons (Hollywood, The Boys in the Band), DJ “Shangela” Pierce (We’re Here), Katy Perry, Eureka O’Hara (We’re Here), Anthony Rapp (Star Trek: Discovery), Bretman Rock (MTV Following: Bretman Rock), JoJo Siwa, Sam Smith, and the cast of Veneno.

GLAAD previously announced that out actress Niecy Nash will host this year's ceremony.