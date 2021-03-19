Laverne Cox, Dan Levy, Sam Smith, and
JoJo Siwa are among the out guests scheduled to appear at the 32nd
annual GLAAD Media Awards.
The virtual ceremony takes place on
April 8 on GLAAD's YouTube channel. It will also stream on Hulu on
April 8 starting at 10 PM ET.
GLAAD previously announced 198 nominees
in 28 categories for this year's awards.
(Related: Netflix
leads GLAAD award nominations; Adam Lambert, Phoebe Bridgers score
nods.)
GLAAD's slate of special guests
includes Ian Alexander (Star Trek: Discovery), Molly Bernard
(Younger, Milkwater), Matt Bomer (The Sinner, The Boys in
the Band), Jonathan Bennett (The Christmas House), Bob The
Drag Queen (We’re Here), Sterling K. Brown (This Is Us),
Laverne Cox (Disclosure, Promising Young Woman), Wilson Cruz
(Star Trek: Discovery), Mackenzie Davis (Happiest Season),
Robin de Jesús (The Boys In The Band, Tick, Tick...Boom!),
Blu del Barrio (Star Trek: Discovery), Nyle DiMarco (Deaf
U), Colman Domingo (Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, Euphoria),
Clea DuVall (Happiest Season), Brandee Evans (P-Valley),
Dan Levy (Schitt’s Creek), Jim Parsons (Hollywood, The
Boys in the Band), DJ “Shangela” Pierce (We’re Here),
Katy Perry, Eureka O’Hara (We’re Here), Anthony Rapp (Star
Trek: Discovery), Bretman Rock (MTV Following: Bretman Rock),
JoJo Siwa, Sam Smith, and the cast of Veneno.
GLAAD previously announced that out
actress Niecy
Nash will host this year's ceremony.