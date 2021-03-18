English model-actress Cara Delevingne
said in a recent interview that growing up she thought being gay was
“disgusting.”
Delevingne, 28, is best known for her
roles in the 2015 film Paper Towns and Amazon's Carnival
Row.
In the latest episode of Gwyneth
Paltrow's Goop
podcast, Delevingne said that she grew up in “an old-fashioned
household” and “didn't know anyone who was gay.”
“I didn't know that was a thing and
actually I think growing up I wasn't knowledgeable of the fact I was
homophobic,” she said.
“I was like, 'Oh my God, I would
never, that's disgusting, ugh,'” Delevingne said of being with a
same-sex partner.
“I do correlate the massive
depression and the suicidal moment of my life [to that] because I was
so ashamed of ever being [gay]. But actually, that was the part of me
that I love so much and accept,” she said.
She added that her sexuality was
“constantly changing” and that “there is still a part of me
where I'm like, 'Oh, I wish I could just be straight.' There is still
that side to it. It is really complicated.”
A second season of Carnival Row
is currently in development.