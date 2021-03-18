English model-actress Cara Delevingne said in a recent interview that growing up she thought being gay was “disgusting.”

Delevingne, 28, is best known for her roles in the 2015 film Paper Towns and Amazon's Carnival Row.

In the latest episode of Gwyneth Paltrow's Goop podcast, Delevingne said that she grew up in “an old-fashioned household” and “didn't know anyone who was gay.”

“I didn't know that was a thing and actually I think growing up I wasn't knowledgeable of the fact I was homophobic,” she said.

“I was like, 'Oh my God, I would never, that's disgusting, ugh,'” Delevingne said of being with a same-sex partner.

“I do correlate the massive depression and the suicidal moment of my life [to that] because I was so ashamed of ever being [gay]. But actually, that was the part of me that I love so much and accept,” she said.

She added that her sexuality was “constantly changing” and that “there is still a part of me where I'm like, 'Oh, I wish I could just be straight.' There is still that side to it. It is really complicated.”

A second season of Carnival Row is currently in development.