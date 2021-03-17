Christian conservative Franklin Graham has cheered the Vatican's announcement that Roman Catholic priests cannot bless same-sex marriages.

Priests cannot, the Vatican said, because “[God] does not and cannot bless sin.”

According to multiple reports, Pope Francis approved the statement.

Graham, who is vocally opposed to LGBT rights, including marriage equality, cheered the move in a Facebook post.

“It's good to see that the Vatican got this right,” wrote Graham, the son of the late televangelist Billy Graham and a supporter of former President Donald Trump.

“Gay people deserve respect and dignity like everyone does, but we cannot condone actions that are contrary to the teachings of God's Word.”

“I hope that every church would see the danger in affirming same-sex marriage and blessing what God has defined as sin,” he added.

Graham has previously criticized Pope Francis for his views on LGBT rights.

After the pope said that gay people have a “right to be a part of the family” and are “children of God,” Graham claimed that he was attempting “to normalize homosexuality.”

In 2013, after the holy father rhetorically asked “who am I to judge” gay people, Graham told his followers that Pope Francis “is not the judge. God is the judge.” He also called the pope “very weak.”

In 2012, Graham called on his followers to approve a constitutional amendment in North Carolina that defined marriage as a heterosexual union. While voters approved Amendment One, the U.S. Supreme Court in 2015 struck down such bans.