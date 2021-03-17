In his first interview since coming out
as transgender, actor Elliot Page says he's “fully who I am.”
The 36-year-old Page came out in a
December post on Instagram.
In a cover story for Time, Page
said that he has mixed emotions.
“This feeling of true excitement and
deep gratitude to have made it to this point in my life, mixed with a
lot of fear and anxiety,” he said.
Page said that he expected the support
and backlash that followed his announcement.
“What I was anticipating was a lot of
support and love and a massive amount of hatred and transphobia.
That's essentially what happened,” he
said.
Page said that the coronavirus pandemic
gave him time to “really focus on things that I think, in so many
ways, unconsciously, I was avoiding.”
Page added that he feels a
responsibility to speak out.
“Extremely influential people are
spreading these myths and damaging rhetoric – every day you're
seeing our existence debated. Transgender people are so very real,”
he said.
Page also revealed that he had top
surgery just before his announcement. “It has completely
transformed my life,” he said.
Page is currently filming the third
season of Netflix's The Umbrella Academy.
“I'm really excited to act, now that
I'm fully who I am, in this body,” he said. “No matter the
challenges and difficult moments of this, nothing amounts to getting
to feel how I feel now.”