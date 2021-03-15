In an interview with Glamour,
actor-singer Demi Lovato explained how her break up with fiance Max
Ehrich last year helped clarify her sexuality.
Lovato, 28, described herself as
“really queer,” the magazine wrote.
“When I started getting older, I
started realizing how queer I really am,” Lovato
said.
“This past year, I was engaged to a
man, and when it didn't work, I was like, this is a huge sign. I
thought I was going to spend my life with someone. Now that I wasn't
going to, I felt this sense of relief that I could live my truth.”
“I hooked up with a girl and was
like, 'I like this a lot more.' It felt better. It felt right. Some
of the guys I was hanging out with – when it would come time to be
sexual or intimate, I would have this kind of visceral reaction.”
“Like, 'I just don't want to put my
mouth there,'” Lovato added.
“It wasn't even based on the person
it was with. I just found myself really appreciating the friendships
of those people more than the romance, and I didn't want the romance
from anybody of the opposite sex,” she said.
Lovato, whose documentary Demi
Lovato: Dancing with the Devil premieres at South by Southwest
(SXSW) on March 16, has been a vocal supporter of LGBT rights. In
2016, GLAAD
awarded her its Vanguard Award.