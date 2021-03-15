In an interview with Glamour, actor-singer Demi Lovato explained how her break up with fiance Max Ehrich last year helped clarify her sexuality.

Lovato, 28, described herself as “really queer,” the magazine wrote.

“When I started getting older, I started realizing how queer I really am,” Lovato said.

“This past year, I was engaged to a man, and when it didn't work, I was like, this is a huge sign. I thought I was going to spend my life with someone. Now that I wasn't going to, I felt this sense of relief that I could live my truth.”

“I hooked up with a girl and was like, 'I like this a lot more.' It felt better. It felt right. Some of the guys I was hanging out with – when it would come time to be sexual or intimate, I would have this kind of visceral reaction.”

“Like, 'I just don't want to put my mouth there,'” Lovato added.

“It wasn't even based on the person it was with. I just found myself really appreciating the friendships of those people more than the romance, and I didn't want the romance from anybody of the opposite sex,” she said.

Lovato, whose documentary Demi Lovato: Dancing with the Devil premieres at South by Southwest (SXSW) on March 16, has been a vocal supporter of LGBT rights. In 2016, GLAAD awarded her its Vanguard Award.